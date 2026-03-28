Sherman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Sherman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 311,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 127,237 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

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Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

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