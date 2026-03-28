Sherman Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.08 Million in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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