Sherman Wealth Management LLC Invests $13.08 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 13.1% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4%

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $355.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.