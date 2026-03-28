Sherman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Sherman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $235.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $171.51 and a 52 week high of $262.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.90 and a 200-day moving average of $251.81.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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