SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 669,942 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 669,942 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 144,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 68,154 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

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Ford Motor Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.13%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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