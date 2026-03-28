SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrovial SE $FER

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 304,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 9,326.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 target price (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.42 to $70.93 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.12.

Ferrovial Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:FER opened at $62.56 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ferrovial SE will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrovial

(Free Report)

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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