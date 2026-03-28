SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,104 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Everpure worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Everpure in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Everpure by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everpure by 109.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,377,000 after acquiring an additional 595,307 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Everpure by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everpure by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities raised Everpure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial set a $105.00 price target on Everpure in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Everpure in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Everpure in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everpure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.53.

Everpure Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. Everpure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97.

Everpure (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Everpure had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.Everpure’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everpure Profile

(Free Report)

Everpure, Inc (NYSE: PSTG), formerly known as Pure Storage, Inc, is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays engineered to deliver high performance, low latency, and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics, and large-scale file and object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

Further Reading

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