SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.90 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 245,453 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,533.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.9%

AXTA opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

Further Reading

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