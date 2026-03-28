SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,538,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,340,556,000 after purchasing an additional 96,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,590,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,889,000 after buying an additional 221,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,702,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,410,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,861,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,301,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 2.8%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.89 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.06.

Read Our Latest Report on MRSH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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