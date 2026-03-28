SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 211.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,943 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $17,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Albemarle by 5,771.4% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 536.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank set a $153.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $179.33 on Friday. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $2,012,654.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,995,808.68. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

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