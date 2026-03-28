SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,818 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,983 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,237,000 after buying an additional 316,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 387,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 98.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 506,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

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Vipshop Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.15 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Vipshop’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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