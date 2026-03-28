SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 77,205 Ciena Corporation $CIEN

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,056,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 50.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 104.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $31,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $5,300,631.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,747,625.85. The trade was a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 11,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.82, for a total transaction of $2,741,522.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,344.50. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 148,283 shares of company stock valued at $36,397,491 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on CIEN
Ciena Stock Performance
CIEN stock opened at $402.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $446.89. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.24.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ciena
Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.
In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.
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