SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 77,205 Ciena Corporation $CIEN

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 50.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 104.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $31,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $5,300,631.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,747,625.85. The trade was a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 11,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.82, for a total transaction of $2,741,522.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,344.50. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 148,283 shares of company stock valued at $36,397,491 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $222.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $279.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIEN

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock opened at $402.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $446.89. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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