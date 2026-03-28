SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 85,447 Shares of Constellium SE $CSTM

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 974,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,447 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Constellium by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,407,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Constellium by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 57,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 214,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.48. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jack Q. Guo sold 41,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $1,079,218.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 190,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,039.73. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Hoffmann sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $122,313.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,444.40. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,565,129. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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