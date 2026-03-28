SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1,480.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $19,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 159.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jefferies Financial Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jefferies Financial Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 6.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

See Also

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