SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1,122.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,776 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,389 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after buying an additional 45,339 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $189.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.21.

View Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.