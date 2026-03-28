SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 136,877 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2,731.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $21,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Consolidated presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $181.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.41 and its 200 day moving average is $155.36. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 7.89%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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