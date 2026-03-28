Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.1705 and last traded at $18.1705. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Séché Environnement Trading Up 3.8%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

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About Séché Environnement

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Séché Environnement is a France-based specialist in industrial and hazardous waste management. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services spanning waste collection, transport, treatment and disposal. Through a network of treatment centers, incinerators and landfills, Séché Environnement serves a broad range of industrial clients, including chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, energy and manufacturing sectors.

The company’s core activities encompass both non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams.

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