SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Nebius Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBIS shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.09.

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

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Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NBIS opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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