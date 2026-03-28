Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SCNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 75,161 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the February 26th total of 46,346 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Scinai Immunotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SCNI – Free Report) by 146.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Scinai Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCNI remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Friday. 14,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,433. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Scinai Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCNI

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel small-molecule therapies that enhance the immune system’s capacity to recognize and destroy cancer cells. The company’s research emphasizes checkpoint modulation and the discovery of compounds designed to work in concert with established immuno-oncology treatments across a range of solid tumors.

Scinai’s pipeline comprises preclinical and early-stage candidates, and the company relies on collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its discovery and development efforts.

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