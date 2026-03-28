Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC Position Decreased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,983 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,103,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,224,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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