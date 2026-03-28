Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $40,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 91.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 11,188.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

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Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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