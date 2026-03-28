Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astrazeneca by 45.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Astrazeneca by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Astrazeneca by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Astrazeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
Astrazeneca Stock Up 2.8%
Shares of Astrazeneca stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.32. Astrazeneca Plc has a 1 year low of $122.48 and a 1 year high of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Astrazeneca Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrazeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on AZN
Astrazeneca News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Late‑stage trial win — Tozorakimab met primary goals in two pivotal trials, reducing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease flare‑ups versus placebo; the surprise positive readout is driving optimism about near‑term commercialization potential and pipeline momentum. AstraZeneca stock jumps 4% after surprise trial win for lung disease drug where rivals have failed
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory and commercial implications — Reuters and other outlets highlight the meaningful reduction in flare‑ups and the significance of a successful phase III outcome for a disease area where competitors have struggled, which increases the drug’s value on AstraZeneca’s roadmap. AstraZeneca drug reduces COPD flare ups in late-stage trials
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical confirmation across endpoints — The Wall Street Journal and other reports emphasize that the trials hit their primary endpoints by lowering symptom worsening rates, reinforcing confidence in the data’s robustness and the potential for label and payer discussions. AstraZeneca Lung Disease Drug Candidate Hits Goals in Late-Stage Trials
- Neutral Sentiment: Stock movement vs. market — Coverage notes AZN advanced while broader markets were down, indicating the move is company‑specific (trial news/pipeline) rather than market driven. Astrazeneca (AZN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning — AstraZeneca has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports the stock’s upside but does not by itself explain today’s move; analyst views may follow as investigators and investors digest full data and commercial assumptions. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Astrazeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.
The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.
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