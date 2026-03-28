Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astrazeneca by 45.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Astrazeneca by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Astrazeneca by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Astrazeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrazeneca alerts:

Astrazeneca Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Astrazeneca stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.32. Astrazeneca Plc has a 1 year low of $122.48 and a 1 year high of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Astrazeneca Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrazeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZN

Astrazeneca News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Astrazeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrazeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrazeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.