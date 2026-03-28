SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP) Short Interest Update

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 613 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the February 26th total of 1,222 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SJCP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

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SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

About SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF

The SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (SJCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide current income and optimize total returns, maintain limited volatility, and preserve capital by investing in investment-grade debt instruments of varying maturities. SJCP was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by SanJac Alpha.

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