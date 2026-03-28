Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $627.60 and last traded at $634.2090. Approximately 4,431,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,304,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $677.86.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNDK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $992.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.48.

Sandisk Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion and a PE ratio of -81.14.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 138 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Sandisk Company Profile

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SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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