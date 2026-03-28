RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.84 and traded as low as GBX 75.41. RWS shares last traded at GBX 76.75, with a volume of 836,593 shares.

RWS Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The firm has a market cap of £276.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.72.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RWS

In related news, insider Benjamin Faes sold 89,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87, for a total value of £77,754.51. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About RWS

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world’s most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand’s tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth.

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