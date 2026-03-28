RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.89 and last traded at GBX 1.91. 235,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,081,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.94.

RTW Biotech Opportunities Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The firm has a market cap of £6.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.77.

About RTW Biotech Opportunities

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RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd (LSE: RTW) is an investment fund focused on identifying transformative assets with high growth potential across the biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. Driven by a long-term approach to support innovative businesses, RTW Bio invests in companies developing next-generation therapies and technologies that can significantly improve patients’ lives. RTW Bio is managed by RTW Investments, LP, a leading healthcare-focused entrepreneurial investment firm with deep scientific expertise and a strong track record of supporting companies developing life-changing therapies.

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