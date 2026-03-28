RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RTG Mining (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

RTG Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RTG opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.06. RTG Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

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RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company’s other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization’s principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines. The company’s other projects include The Bunawan project and the Nalesbitan Project.

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