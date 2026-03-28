RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RTG Mining (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
RTG Mining Stock Performance
Shares of RTG opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.06. RTG Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
About RTG Mining
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