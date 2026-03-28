Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Short Interest Update

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,477 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 26th total of 34,670 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZEM opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54.

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Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 119.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZEM. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

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The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

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