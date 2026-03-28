Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Short Interest Update

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,477 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 26th total of 34,670 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OZEM opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54.
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 119.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Company Profile
The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.
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