Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.25 and last traded at $89.03. 3,382,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,552,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.06.

Roku News Roundup

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete Research set a $132.00 target price on Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Roku Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.90 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $310,602.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,779.92. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $8,220,750.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,878 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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