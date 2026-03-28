RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Short Interest Down 35.7% in March

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,235 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 26th total of 1,920 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,678 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Get RiverFront Strategic Income Fund alerts:

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from RiverFront Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund ( NYSEARCA:RIGS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Claris Financial LLC owned 0.68% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.