RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Short Interest Down 35.7% in March

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,235 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 26th total of 1,920 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,678 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from RiverFront Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund
About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund
The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.
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