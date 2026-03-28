Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0%

VOO stock opened at $582.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $780.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.34.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Further Reading

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