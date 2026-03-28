Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0%
VOO stock opened at $582.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $780.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.34.
Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bull Tom Lee reiterates a very long-term bullish outlook for the S&P 500 — he forecasts dramatic gains toward 15,000 by 2030, a call that can support long-horizon inflows into broad S&P exposures like VOO. Tom Lee Sees This Vanguard Index Fund Soaring 129%
- Positive Sentiment: Citi and other strategists continue to argue the bull market isn’t over, providing institutional-level reassurance that could limit outflows from large-cap index funds like VOO. Why VOO Is Slipping Today and Why Citi Says the Bull Market Isn’t Over
- Positive Sentiment: VOO declared its quarterly distribution ($1.8724), a routine income event that can attract yield-sensitive ETF buyers and reduce volatility around rebalancing dates. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Declares Quarterly Distribution
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons of VOO vs. growth-tilted alternatives (like VOOG) may shift some flows between large-cap core and growth-tilt ETFs, but the net impact on VOO depends on investor preference for growth exposure. VOO vs. VOOG: Which Vanguard ETF Has More Upside in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Idiosyncratic S&P 500 stock moves (for example, Best Buy jumping on takeover rumors) can add intra-day volatility to the index but are unlikely to change VOO’s longer-term trajectory. The Strange Reason Best Buy Is One of the S&P 500’s Best Performing Stocks Today
- Negative Sentiment: Rising Treasury yields are prompting concerns about higher Fed policy expectations and valuation pressure on multiples — a headwind for large-cap growth and the S&P 500, pushing VOO lower. Rising Treasury Yields Are Spooking Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating geopolitical tensions tied to Iran and the resulting oil-price spike are driving risk-off sentiment and market-wide declines; multiple market commentators cite the conflict as the main reason VOO is slipping today. Why VOO Is Slipping Today US Indices Drop Again S&P 500 Is Nearing a Correction
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Further Reading
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