Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $1.33 Million in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 210,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 293,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 182,496 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 399,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 249,041 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FSCO opened at $5.06 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

FS Credit Opportunities Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%.

In other news, insider Michael C. Forman purchased 38,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $200,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,312 shares in the company, valued at $230,422.40. This represents a 668.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 44,049 shares of company stock valued at $231,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: FSCO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

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