Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Blackrock Income Trust $BKT

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 104,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blackrock Income Trust by 43.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 63.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 4,325.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

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Blackrock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BKT stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Blackrock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Blackrock Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.

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