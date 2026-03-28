Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 153,403 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the February 26th total of 274,804 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,025,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of RNECY opened at $7.01 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

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Renesas Electronics Company Profile

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Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer specializing in microcontrollers, system-on-chip (SoC) devices, analog and power management solutions. The company’s products are designed to address a wide range of applications in automotive electronics, industrial automation, consumer devices, and communications infrastructure. Renesas leverages its expertise in embedded processing and mixed-signal technologies to deliver integrated solutions that help customers reduce development time and improve energy efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes 32-bit and 16-bit microcontrollers, application processors, analog and power discrete devices, and sensor interface ICs.

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