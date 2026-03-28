Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Sells $1,342,160.00 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $1,342,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,988.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 9,500 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,297,225.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 19,036 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,742,135.80.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,464 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $1,716,619.36.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.61, for a total transaction of $2,976,540.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.88, for a total transaction of $3,554,320.00.

Reddit Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.89. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $282.95. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Reddit had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 13,500.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Reddit from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

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Reddit Company Profile

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Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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