Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Sells $1,342,160.00 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $1,342,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,988.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 9th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 9,500 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,297,225.00.
- On Monday, February 23rd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 19,036 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,742,135.80.
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,464 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $1,716,619.36.
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.61, for a total transaction of $2,976,540.00.
- On Thursday, January 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.88, for a total transaction of $3,554,320.00.
Reddit Stock Down 4.3%
Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.89. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $282.95. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 13,500.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Reddit from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.
View Our Latest Research Report on RDDT
Trending Headlines about Reddit
Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI and ad-product momentum: analysts and coverage note Reddit’s new AI tools and ad formats are helping engagement and ad revenue growth after a 69.7% year-over-year revenue jump, supporting the company’s longer-term monetization case. RDDT’s AI Tools Gain Traction
- Positive Sentiment: Product/verification moves could improve ad quality and trust: Reddit is rolling out age and human verification features (optional verified profiles, regional age checks, potential biometric options) that may help brand safety and ad buyer confidence. Reddit introduces new age and human verification measures
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street stance is mixed-but-leaning-positive: many analysts maintain Buy ratings and several firms have raised or reiterated targets, giving the stock some institutional support even as opinions and targets vary. Is Reddit Inc. (RDDT) a Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Executive share sales pressured sentiment: recent, repeated insider sales by the CTO and other reports of large executive disposals have spooked investors and been tied to sharp intraday moves. Reddit (RDDT) Stock Plummets 10% Following Major Executive Share Sales
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/sector headwinds and technical selling: coverage links Reddit’s weakness to a social-media “addiction” trial ruling and correlated selloff across social-media peers, plus the stock falling below short-term moving averages, which amplifies selling. Why Reddit (RDDT) shares are sliding today
- Negative Sentiment: Broader tech/market weakness: Nasdaq and sector declines are applying downward pressure on growth/tech names, adding to Reddit’s near-term volatility. Why Reddit Shares Are Trending Lower On Thursday?
Reddit Company Profile
Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.
Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.
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