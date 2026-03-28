Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.98 and traded as low as GBX 115. Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 115.75, with a volume of 43,897 shares traded.

Redcentric Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.84. The stock has a market cap of £183.20 million, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.13.

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Insider Activity at Redcentric

In other Redcentric news, insider Richard McGuire acquired 24,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 per share, for a total transaction of £29,740.48. Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

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