Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading 7.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.02. 528,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,014,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Up 3.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.73.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana. Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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