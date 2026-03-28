Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,072 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 33,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,782,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,650,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $282.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.06 and a 200-day moving average of $307.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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