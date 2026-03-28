Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,072 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 33,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,782,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,650,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $282.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.06 and a 200-day moving average of $307.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.70.
View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM
More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fed proposal to ease post‑2008 capital rules should free up capital and boost returns for large banks like JPMorgan, improving earnings power and capital deployment prospects. How to Approach JPMorgan Stock as Fed Set to Ease Capital Rules
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/flow signal: heavy put buying and extreme options activity in JPM has historically preceded rebounds — an indicator that contrarian buyers may step in. This can support a near‑term bounce. Option Activity Is Bullish For JPMorgan And Financial Sector (Technical Analysis)
- Positive Sentiment: Investment banking upside: Anthropic is considering an IPO and has talked with banks including JPMorgan — potential M&A/IB fee opportunities if JPM participates. Claude AI Maker Anthropic Considers IPO as Soon as October
- Neutral Sentiment: Asset‑management product update: JPMorgan plans a private‑credit fund with limited redemptions (7.5%) — expands product set and fee income but comes with liquidity/market‑timing considerations. JPMorgan Plans Private Credit Fund That Allows 7.5% Redemptions
- Neutral Sentiment: Back‑office/listing housekeeping: J.P. Morgan Asset Management will transfer 14 ETFs to new listing exchanges on April 16 — operational item with limited direct share‑price impact. J.P. Morgan to Transfer 14 ETFs From Current Exchanges
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and disclosed lobbying spend: recent filings show extensive insider sales (multiple executives, including Dimon, sold shares) — can be perceived negatively by the market even if sales are for diversification/compensation reasons. Lobbying Update: $60,000 of JPMORGAN CHASE HOLDINGS LLC lobbying was just disclosed
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and FX pressure: Middle East conflict and surge in the dollar are driving safe‑haven flows and market volatility — broader headwinds for financial stocks and trading revenues, which helps explain today’s weakness in JPM. Also, JPM strategists warn of oil‑flow shocks through the Strait of Hormuz that could fuel further volatility. Dollar’s Best Run Since July Roils Wall Street’s FX Roadmap This map shows a crude ticking time bomb that hits much of the world’s oil supply in April
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
See Also
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