Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.24. 184,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

Protech Home Medical Trading Down 5.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$232.51 million and a P/E ratio of -179.13.

Protech Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp. and changed its name to Protech Home Medical Corp.

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