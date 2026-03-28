ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 186,692 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the February 26th total of 296,669 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,082 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period.

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ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 3.7%

NYSEARCA USD traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 922,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0587 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. It also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

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