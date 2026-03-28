Promising Telecom Stocks To Research – March 25th

AT&T, Lightwave Logic, Dycom Industries, TELUS, and SK Telecom are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services or infrastructure—such as wireless carriers, broadband and internet service providers, and network-equipment manufacturers. For investors, these stocks often offer steady, dividend-oriented returns backed by recurring subscription revenue, but they also face capital-intensive networks, regulatory risk, and sensitivity to technological change and subscriber trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

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AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Lightwave Logic (LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

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Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

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TELUS (TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

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SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

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