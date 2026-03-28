Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $23.9375. 155,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 76,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

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About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

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Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski Spółka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS: PSZKY) is one of the largest financial institutions in Central and Eastern Europe, serving retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in Warsaw, the bank offers a broad range of products and services that include deposit taking, consumer and mortgage lending, business financing, cash management, trade finance and transaction banking. In addition to core banking operations, PKO Bank Polski provides investment banking services, wealth management, leasing, factoring and bancassurance solutions through its subsidiaries.

The bank traces its origins to 1919, when it was established to promote savings and provide financial services to the Polish population.

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