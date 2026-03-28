Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Director Marc Murnaghan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) Director Marc Murnaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,051,161.90. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position.

Marc Murnaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Marc Murnaghan bought 5,000 shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,700.00.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.3%

TSE PIF opened at C$12.28 on Friday. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.59 million, a P/E ratio of -94.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.57 million during the quarter. Polaris Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.6481187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -461.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PIF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIF

About Polaris Renewable Energy

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Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

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