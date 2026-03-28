Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.3060. 14,431,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 13,714,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.
Key Planet Labs PBC News
Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Planet expanded production capacity in Berlin to serve growing European AI satellite demand — a clear revenue-growth and TAM-expansion signal that investors rewarded with recent price gains. Planet Labs Expands Berlin Production To Serve European AI Satellite Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish notes (including a Morgan Stanley call) have lifted sentiment and helped push the stock to new highs; coverage momentum can attract more institutional interest. Morgan Stanley Analyst Says Stock Price Expected to Rise
- Positive Sentiment: Media pieces highlight a very strong 12‑month performance and the company delivering its first full fiscal year of profitability, reinforcing a longer-term growth + earnings narrative. Planet Labs Stock Has Risen 765% in a Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus sits around “Hold,” suggesting some analysts see upside but others prefer to wait for more proof of sustainable margins and execution. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the stock’s recent strong performance and notes broader macro headlines driving short-term market volatility — useful context but not company-specific. MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/23 – 03/27
- Negative Sentiment: Planet announced redemption of all outstanding public warrants. That move removes an overhang long term but can trigger near-term selling pressure as warrant holders decide to exercise, sell or accept redemption; it also brings cap‑table and cash/financing implications that investors must parse from the redemption terms. This announcement appears to be the immediate catalyst for the intraday pullback. Planet Labs Announces Redemption of Outstanding Public Warrants Planet Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.40 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.
Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.95.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Labs PBC
In other news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 150,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $4,071,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,956,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,834,288.01. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $1,289,631.60. Following the sale, the director owned 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,303.12. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 218,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,276 in the last 90 days. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.
Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.
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