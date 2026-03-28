Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.3060. 14,431,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 13,714,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Key Planet Labs PBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.40 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 150,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $4,071,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,956,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,834,288.01. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $1,289,631.60. Following the sale, the director owned 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,303.12. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 218,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,276 in the last 90 days. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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