Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) versus Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Planet Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Planet Fitness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility & Risk

Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 16.55% -97.97% 8.36% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Planet Fitness and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Planet Fitness and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $1.32 billion 4.47 $219.10 million $2.62 28.20 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Planet Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Planet Fitness and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 1 4 11 3 2.84 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 0.00

Planet Fitness presently has a consensus price target of $116.93, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. Given Planet Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. It engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the company operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

(Get Free Report)

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of a fleet of cruise ships. The company also provides services under management agreements for other cruise vessels, for which a management fee is charged. Its fleet, in 2002, consisted of seven overnight cruise ships, ranging in capacity from approximately 450 to 836 passengers. The geographical areas served by the company include the eastern and western Mediterranean, South and Central America, the Caribbean, South Africa, and the Far East. Its competitors include Costa Crociere SpA, Mediterranean Shipping Cruises Limited, P&O Cruises Limited, and Holland America. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

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