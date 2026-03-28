PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,636 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the February 26th total of 37,479 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,393 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Base Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,772,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 246.5% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 637,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,469,000 after purchasing an additional 198,265 shares in the last quarter.

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PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILZ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $100.95. 150,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,945. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.69 and a 52 week high of $101.27.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

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The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months. BILZ was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

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