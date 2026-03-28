Petros Family Wealth LLC Sells 7,503 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Petros Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. President Capital lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of CSCO opened at $79.92 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $315.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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