Petros Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Petros Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8%

IWM stock opened at $243.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $271.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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