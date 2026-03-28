Pensionfund Sabic Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after buying an additional 347,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,675,000 after buying an additional 322,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. CICC Research started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 72,029 shares of company stock worth $22,195,693 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $282.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.06 and its 200 day moving average is $307.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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