PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $136.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Arete Research set a $130.00 price target on PDD in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price objective on PDD in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $170.00 target price on PDD in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.27.

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PDD Trading Down 0.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

PDD stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.49. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PDD by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 2.8% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 3.4% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Company Profile

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PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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